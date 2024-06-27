Vivo T3 Lite 5G with Dimensity 6300 chip, IP64 rating launched at ₹10,499 in India: All you need to know
Vivo launches budget-friendly T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera, and up to 6GB RAM. Priced at ₹10,499 for 4GB RAM variant and ₹11,499 for 6GB RAM variant with launch offer discount. Available in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors from July 4.
Vivo just launched the cheapest iteration in its budget focused ‘T’ series, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. The latest smartphone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP rear camera and up to 6GB RAM options.