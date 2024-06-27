Vivo launches budget-friendly T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera, and up to 6GB RAM. Priced at ₹ 10,499 for 4GB RAM variant and ₹ 11,499 for 6GB RAM variant with launch offer discount. Available in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors from July 4.

Vivo just launched the cheapest iteration in its budget focused ‘T’ series, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. The latest smartphone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP rear camera and up to 6GB RAM options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 Lite 5G price in India: The latest Vivo device is priced at ₹10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will sell for ₹11,499.

However, as part of the launch offer, Vivo is providing a ₹500 instant bank discount on making the payment using HDFC and Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, which takes the price of T3 Lite 5G to ₹10,000 and ₹11,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It comes in two colourways, Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colours, and can be purchased from Flipkart, Vivo's own website and other partner retail stores from July 4.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications: The Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. Moreover, users can also expand the storage further by using an up to 1TB microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera-wise, the T3 Lite 5G comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

It runs on Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 out of the box, running on the Android 14 operating system. The T3 Lite 5G is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

