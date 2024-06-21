Soon after the launch of Vivo T3 and T3x, the Chinese smartphone maker is now gearing towards launching a new smartphone in the budget-conscious T series. The new phone, Vivo T3 Lite was confirmed via an official Flipkart microsite which touts it as the most affordable dual 5G smartphone in India.

The microsite gives provides a glimpse at the design of the upcoming design while also confirming there will be dual Sony AI camera setup on its rear. The processor details will be revealed via the microsite on June 24 while the camera setup will be disclosed a day later.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G price and specifications:

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo T3 Lite will be priced under ₹12,000. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and feature a 50MP AI shooter along with a secondary shooter. Moreover, the report states that Vivo T3 Lite will be launched by the end of June.

While Vivo has focused on coming with mid-range smartphones (above ₹15,000), the launch of Vivo T3x and Vivo T3 Lite suggests that the company may be aiming to level against the Chinese brands in the budget 5G smartphone segment as well. Around the ₹12,000 price point, the T3 Lite will compete with likes of Realme Narzo 70x, POCO M6 Pro, Redmi 13C, Moto G34 and perhaps even the upcoming Redmi 13 5G.

Vivo T3 specifications:

The Vivo T3 5G was launched in the month of March and came with a starting price of ₹19,999. The phone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

The Vivo mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

Talking about the camera department, the Vivo T3 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS and a 2MP depth sensor to make up for the numbers. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video calling needs.

