Vivo T3 Lite 5G with Sony AI camera confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and all we know so far
Vivo is set to launch the budget-friendly T3 Lite, touted as the most affordable dual 5G smartphone in India. The phone may feature a dual Sony AI cameras and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Expected price is under ₹12,000 with launch expected by the end of June.
Soon after the launch of Vivo T3 and T3x, the Chinese smartphone maker is now gearing towards launching a new smartphone in the budget-conscious T series. The new phone, Vivo T3 Lite was confirmed via an official Flipkart microsite which touts it as the most affordable dual 5G smartphone in India.