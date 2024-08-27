Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India under the budget-friendly T series dubbed the Vivo T3 Pro. The new device runs on the Qualcomm snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and also gets a massive 5,500mAh battery to run the show.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price:

Vivo T3 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications:

Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77 inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and is paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. There is also a 16MP shooter on the front for handling selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs on the FunTouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system, and Vivo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this phone.

