Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹24,999. All you need to know
Vivo launched the budget-friendly T3 Pro in India, featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. Prices start at ₹24,999.
Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India under the budget-friendly T series dubbed the Vivo T3 Pro. The new device runs on the Qualcomm snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and also gets a massive 5,500mAh battery to run the show.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message