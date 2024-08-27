Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India under the budget-friendly T series dubbed the Vivo T3 Pro. The new device runs on the Qualcomm snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and also gets a massive 5,500mAh battery to run the show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price: Vivo T3 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications: Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77 inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and is paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. There is also a 16MP shooter on the front for handling selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs on the FunTouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system, and Vivo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this phone.