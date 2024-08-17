Vivo T3 Pro design, key specifications revealed ahead of India launch: All we know so far
The Vivo T3 Pro, launching soon in India and may boast a 3D curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 5,500 mAh battery, and dual camera setup. Design and other details will be revealed between August 20 and 26.
Vivo has confirmed the launch of its budgets budget conscious T series smartphone in India, the Vivo T3 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some of the key specifications about the upcoming device while giving some hints about the design.
