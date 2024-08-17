The Vivo T3 Pro, launching soon in India and may boast a 3D curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 5,500 mAh battery, and dual camera setup. Design and other details will be revealed between August 20 and 26.

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its budgets budget conscious T series smartphone in India, the Vivo T3 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some of the key specifications about the upcoming device while giving some hints about the design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to social media posts shared by the company, Vivo T3 Pro will come with a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone is also said to come with an eye protection feature.

As per the teaser images, the T3 Pro looks to coming with a vegan leather back while also packing a Snapdragon chipset and Sony sensor for rear imaging. Vivo says it will reveal the design of T3 Pro on August 20, processor details on August 21, camera on August 23 and battery on August 26. However, the company doesn't seem to have given a hard launch timeline for T3 Pro yet.

Notably, the Vivo T3 Pro is being touted as a rebranded version of the upcoming iQOO Z9s Pro. Given that, the T3 Pro should come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It could come with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.