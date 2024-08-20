Vivo T3 Pro India launch date confirmed: Expected price, display, processor and we know
Vivo T3 Pro will launch in India on August 27 and could come with a 3D curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. It may feature a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Vivo has confirmed that its latest mid-range performance focused phone, the Vivo T3 Pro will launch in India on August 27. The latest Vivo device will make its debut, months after the Chinese smartphone maker revealed its two other siblings Vivo T3x and Vivo T3 Lite in India.