Vivo T3 Pro will launch in India on August 27 and could come with a 3D curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. It may feature a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Vivo has confirmed that its latest mid-range performance focused phone, the Vivo T3 Pro will launch in India on August 27. The latest Vivo device will make its debut, months after the Chinese smartphone maker revealed its two other siblings Vivo T3x and Vivo T3 Lite in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 Pro specifications: According to social media posts shared by the company, Vivo T3 Pro will come with a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone is also said to come with an eye protection feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the teaser images, the T3 Pro looks to coming with a vegan leather back while also packing a Snapdragon chipset and Sony sensor for rear imaging. Vivo says it will reveal the design of T3 Pro on August 20, processor details on August 21, camera on August 23 and battery on August 26. However, the company doesn't seem to have given a hard launch timeline for T3 Pro yet.

According to a Mysmartprice report, the T3 Pro will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image stabilization. If that sounds familiar, that's because it is the same sensor we have previously seen on the Realme 12 Pro, Poco F6 and Vivo own V30e. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Vivo T3 Pro is being touted as a rebranded version of the upcoming iQOO Z9s Pro. If that turns out to be true, the T3 Pro should come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It could come with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.