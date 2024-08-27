Vivo T3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Which the best 5G phone to buy under ₹25,000?
Vivo's T3 Pro launch at ₹24,999 intensifies mid-range smartphone competition against OnePlus Nord CE 4. Key differences include T3 Pro's curved display and vegan leather back, while Nord CE 4 offers faster UFS 3.1 storage and a cleaner Oxygen OS.
With Vivo launching the T3 Pro at a starting price of ₹24,999, has intensified the competition in the mid-range smartphone market. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been a formidable all-rounder in this segment, but it remains to be seen whether the T3 Pro can challenge its dominance or if the OnePlus offering continues to be the best in its class.