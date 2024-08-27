Vivo T3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Which the best 5G phone to buy under ₹25,000?

With Vivo launching the T3 Pro at a starting price of ₹24,999, has intensified the competition in the mid-range smartphone market. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been a formidable all-rounder in this segment, but it remains to be seen whether the T3 Pro can challenge its dominance or if the OnePlus offering continues to be the best in its class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 Pro 5G specifications: Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU, supporting up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of photography, the device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and operates on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is designed with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has a slim profile of 7.49mm, even with a vegan leather back variant, while housing a substantial 5,500mAh battery.

Which phone should you buy among them? Both the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Vivo T3 Pro share many similarities including the chipset, battery, Android version and even come at a very similar price. However, there are some things that are different between the two. For instance, the T3 Pro comes with a slightly bigger and brighter 6.77 inch panel and offers a curved display instead of a flat panel on the CE 4.