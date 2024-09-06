Vivo T3 Ultra 5G key specifications revealed ahead of India launch: Expected price, display, processor and all we know
Vivo will launch its first Ultra device, the T3 Ultra, in mid-September. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, dual 50MP cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Prices range from ₹30,999 to ₹34,999.
Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch its first 'Ultra' device in the budget T series in India. Ahead of the launch of its latest smartphone, a microsite has gone live on Vivo.com and Flipkart, revealing many of the device's key specifications including its display, processor, battery and more. Notably, while Vivo has not revealed an exact release date for the T3 Ultra, it is expected to be released somewhere around mid-September.