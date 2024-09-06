Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch its first 'Ultra' device in the budget T series in India. Ahead of the launch of its latest smartphone, a microsite has gone live on Vivo.com and Flipkart, revealing many of the device's key specifications including its display, processor, battery and more. Notably, while Vivo has not revealed an exact release date for the T3 Ultra, it is expected to be released somewhere around mid-September.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications:

Vivo T3 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

On the optics front, the phone will come with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with support for OIS and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moroever, there will also be a 50MP front facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The T3 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimesnity 9200+ processor with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 12GB of virtual RAM. Vivo claims that the device can attain an Antutu score of over 1,609,257 on the Antutu benchmark, which is said to be more than the score of both Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processors.

Vivo T3 Ultra will come with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will feature IP68 splash and dust resistance and comes in a slim design with a thickness of 7.58 mm.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo T3 Ultra will be available in two colourways: Lunar Grey and Frost Green. It is said to priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option and ₹34,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

