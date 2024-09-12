Explore
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset: Check price, specs and more

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its much-anticipated Vivo T3 Ultra 5G in India. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and houses an IP68 rating dust and water protection. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G also offers several AI-driven photo features, such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance.

Pricing

The Vivo T3 Ultra is priced at 31,999 for the base model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There are also two higher variants available: the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, priced at 33,999, and the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, available for 35,999.

The smartphone will go on sale in India starting September 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM IST via Vivo's official website and authorized retail outlets. It will also be available for purchase on Flipkart. Notably, the device will come in two colour options: Forest Green and Lunar Grey.

Specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can render up to 1.07 billion colours. It operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra 5G has achieved a score exceeding 16,00,000 on Antutu. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80-watt fast charging.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 50MP shooter designed for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the phone includes Vivo’s signature ‘Aura Ring Light.’

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G also offers several AI-driven photo features, such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance.

Published: 12 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
