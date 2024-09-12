Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset: Check price, specs and more
Vivo has launched the T3 Ultra 5G in India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.
Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its much-anticipated Vivo T3 Ultra 5G in India. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and houses an IP68 rating dust and water protection. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G also offers several AI-driven photo features, such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance.