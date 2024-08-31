Vivo T3 Ultra India launch tipped: Expected price, processor, display and all the expected features
Vivo may soon launch the T3 Ultra in India, the first Ultra device in the T series, featuring a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and Sony IMX 921 sensor. The phone could be priced around ₹30,000.
Vivo seems to be on a roll lately with its V and T series devices. Following the release of the camera-centric V40 series and the performance-oriented T3 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly preparing to launch a new phone in India dubbed the T3 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone has already received BIS certification with the model number V2426 and a new report claims that it could be launched in the country soon.