Vivo may soon launch the T3 Ultra in India, the first Ultra device in the T series, featuring a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and Sony IMX 921 sensor. The phone could be priced around ₹ 30,000.

Vivo seems to be on a roll lately with its V and T series devices. Following the release of the camera-centric V40 series and the performance-oriented T3 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly preparing to launch a new phone in India dubbed the T3 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone has already received BIS certification with the model number V2426 and a new report claims that it could be launched in the country soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo T3 Ultra is set for an imminent launch in India and could be unveiled sometime in the month of September. Notably, if the report turns out to be true, it will be the first Ultra device in Vivo's T series lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3 Ultra expected specifications: Vivo T3 Ultra is said to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, similar to the display on the Vivo T3 Pro.

In terms of optics, the smartphone could come with a Sony IMX 921 primary sensor with OIS. Other details about the camera setup, including the secondary sensor and front-facing shooter, are not available at the moment. The report also states that the Vivo T3 Ultra could come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the performance front, the Vivo T3 Ultra is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with an AnTuTu score of over 1600K+, a huge upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seen on the recently launched Vivo T3 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the T3 Ultra could be available in India in two colour variants: Frost Green and Lunar Green. It could be priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹34,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

If the rumoured specs turn out to be true, Vivo could be foraying into a more premium, performance-focused mid-range segment that could rival the likes of the OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T and Poco F6.