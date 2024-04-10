Vivo T3x 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 17: Know price, expected specs, launch date and more
Vivo T3x 5G is set to launch in India on April 17. The smartphone features a unique design with green and red color options. Priced under Rs. 15,000, it is expected to get the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6.72-inch 120Hz display, and dual rear cameras.
Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3x 5G, in India soon. The company has recently confirmed the launch date through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the unveiling will take place on April 17 at 12pm IST.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message