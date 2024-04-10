Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3x 5G, in India soon. The company has recently confirmed the launch date through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the unveiling will take place on April 17 at 12pm IST.

Accompanying the announcement was a teaser video revealing the design of the handset. The phone will come in two striking color options: green and red, possibly marketed as Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss.

The Vivo T3x 5G boasts a distinct design with a large circular camera module located on the top left side of the back panel. This module houses two camera sensors along with an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are neatly placed on the right edge for easy access.

According to details from a Flipkart microsite, the Vivo T3x 5G will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. The phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, details of which will be revealed on April 12. Additionally, battery and charging specifications will be disclosed on April 15.

Rumored specifications suggest that the Vivo T3x 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, offering ample performance. It is expected to come with 128GB of onboard storage and offer multiple RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants.

The phone is rumored to sport a spacious 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. On the camera front, it may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth shooter, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery capacity, the Vivo T3x 5G is speculated to house a generous 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired flash charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharges. Additionally, the handset may come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and boast an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

With a thickness of 7.99mm and weighing 199g, the Vivo T3x 5G promises to offer a sleek and manageable form factor, making it comfortable to hold and carry around. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches, and Vivo unveils further details about its upcoming smartphone.

