Vivo India on Wednesday launched a new smartphone- Vivo T3x5G. The sale of the Vivo T3X 5G will start on April 24 at 12 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3x5G features: Vivo T3x5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 91.48% super screen-to-body ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone claims to have dust and water-resistance features and dual stereo speakers.

The Vivo T3x 5G boasts a 50 MP portrait camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T3x5G colours The phones will be available in two colours-- Celestial Green and Crimson Red.

Vivo T3x5G cost The 4GB + 128 GB model price of Vivo T3x5G on Flipkart is ₹12,499. On the other hand, the 6GB+128 GB model will cost ₹13,499, and 8GB +128 GB is priced at ₹14,999, respectively.

