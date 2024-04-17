Hello User
Vivo T3x 5G launched in India: Check price, features, other specifications

Vivo T3x 5G launched in India: Check price, features, other specifications

Livemint

  • Vivo India launched the new smartphone Vivo T3x5G with a 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 6.72-inch display, 50 MP portrait camera, and dual stereo speakers. Available in Celestial Green and Crimson Red. Prices range from 12,499 to 14,999.

Vivo T3x5G

Vivo India on Wednesday launched a new smartphone- Vivo T3x5G. The sale of the Vivo T3X 5G will start on April 24 at 12 pm.

Vivo T3x5G features:

Vivo T3x5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 91.48% super screen-to-body ratio.

The phone claims to have dust and water-resistance features and dual stereo speakers.

Vivo T3x 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 17: Know price, expected specs, launch date and more

The Vivo T3x 5G boasts a 50 MP portrait camera.

Vivo T3x5G colours

The phones will be available in two colours-- Celestial Green and Crimson Red.

Vivo T3x5G cost

The 4GB + 128 GB model price of Vivo T3x5G on Flipkart is 12,499. On the other hand, the 6GB+128 GB model will cost 13,499, and 8GB +128 GB is priced at 14,999, respectively.

