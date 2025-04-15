Vivo T4 5G launch in India on April 22: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, 7,300mAh battery and everything expected

Vivo is set to launch the T4 5G on April 18, featuring a Snapdragon chipset and the largest battery in an Indian phone. It may resemble the iQOO Z10, with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and 90W fast charging support. Pricing is expected between 20,000 to 25,000.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Apr 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Vivo T4 5G will debut in India on 22nd April.
Vivo is gearing to launch the newest member in performance focused T series lineup, the Vivo T4 5G. Ahead of the launch on 18th April, the Chinese smartphone maker has showcased a new teaser image for the phone which suggests that it will have the biggest battery ever in an Indian phone and be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. 

Vivo T4 5G: What to expect? 

Vivo T4 5G is likely to be rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 (or vice versa). The teaser images also showcase a similar sort of a design as the Z10 with a circular camera module to the back, punch hole display on the front and slim bezels. 

If the rumors turn out to be true, Vivo T4 5G could feature a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness.

The phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 720 graphics processor. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the Vivo T4 5G could run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It is likely to pack a massive 7,300mAh with support for 90W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Vivo T4 may come with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Expected price and colour: 

Vivo has already showed off the Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colours of the T4 and if leaks are to believed they could be marketed as Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey respectively.

As for pricing, the iQOO Z10 started at a price of 21,999 for the base variant while the top end variant went up to 25,999. Based on this, it would be safe to assume that the Vivo T4 could be in a similar ballpark with a price ranging from 20,000 to 25,000.

Vivo T4 5G already has a support page on Flipkart, suggesting that the phone could be available to buy from Flipkart and Vivo's own website much like its earlier iterations.

 

 

