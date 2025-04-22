Vivo T4 5G with 7,300mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹21,999

Vivo has launched its latest offering in the performance centrerd T series, the Vivo T4 5G with a big battery, AMOLED display, military grade certification and latest Android 15 software. The phone is essentially a rebrand of the iQOO Z10 which launched in India a few days ago and will competing in the highly crowded sub- ₹25,000 price bracket.

Vivo T4 5G specifications: Vivo T4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness (1300 nits in HBM). It comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 water and dust resistance for water and splash resistance.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 15 out of the box with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 UI on top. The Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

The Vivo T4 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor with support for Aura light. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a massive 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging.

Vivo T4 price: Vivo T4 is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the top end 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.