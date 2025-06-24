Vivo T4 Lite 5G with 6.4 inch 90Hz display, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Vivo has launched another phone in its performance-focused T series, this time the T4 Lite, which starts at ₹9,999. The new phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 90Hz IPS display, and a 6,000mAh battery. It will compete against the Lava Shark Storm, the Infinix Note 50x, and the Motorola G45 in the sub- ₹10,000 price bracket.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G price: The Vivo T4 Lite is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant, and at ₹10,999 for the 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage model. The top-end 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹12,999.

The phone will be available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart, Vivo's own website, and offline stores from 2 July.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G specifications: Vivo T4 lite features a 6.4 inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brighness. The phone comes with a side mounted fingerprint scnanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single speaker setup. There is also IP64 splash and dust resistance rating, meaning it can potentially handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is also support for 4/6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The T4 Lite also comes with support for microSD card slot that can upgrade the storage by up to 1TB.

Optics wise, the T4 Lite features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 5MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.