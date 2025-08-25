Vivo T4 Pro 5G launching in India tomorrow: Price, specs, how to watch live-stream and all you need to know

Vivo's new mid-range smartphone, the T4 Pro, will launch in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed a number of key details about the device, which suggests what to expect from the T4 Pro.

Vivo T4 Pro specifications: Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Pro will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display. It will have a thickness of just around 7.5 mm and weigh in at 192 grams. The phone will come with an IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance rating, meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The new Vivo device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC we recently saw on the Vivo V60 5G as well.

As for optics, the T4 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another sensor. On the front will be a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Similar to the V60, the T4 Pro will come with a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W of fast charging.

How to watch Vivo T4 Pro launch? The Vivo T4 Pro launch is expected to be live-streamed on Vivo India's official YouTube channel. This article will be updated with a direct watch link as and when it becomes available on Vivo's YouTube channel.

The Flipkart microsite does reveal, though, that the T4 Pro is expected to be a Flipkart-exclusive device.

Vivo T4 Pro price: The Vivo T4 Pro is said to be priced around the ₹25,000 - ₹30,000 price bracket. At this price, it would compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO Neo 10R, and the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.