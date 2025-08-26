Vivo T4 Pro 5G with 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specification and more

Vivo has launched a new mid-range phone in the Indian market, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. The new device comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 6,500mAh battery, IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with a Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will compete with the likes of iQOO Neo 10R and OnePlus Nord 5 in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G price: Vivo T4 Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and ₹31,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

The phone comes in two color variants: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold. It will go on sale on August 29 and will be available to buy from Vivo's own website, Flipkart, and offline outlets.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G specifications: Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 5000 nits and Diamond Shield Glass protection on the front.

The T4 Pro also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes along with hot/cold water jets from any direction.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with Adreno 722 GPU, which is the same SoC as the Vivo V60. The phone comes with support for 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the T4 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It features a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.