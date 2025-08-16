Vivo T4 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected price, specifications and all you need to know

Vivo has confirmed that it will launch yet another device in its mid-range T series lineup. The new phone, Vivo T4 Pro, will be available on Flipkart and will come with a 3x

Vivo T4 Pro price range: Vivo has already launched the Vivo T4 Ultra in India, which starts at ₹37,999. Given that the T4 Pro will likely be positioned lower in the lineup, a smart guess would be that the phone could launch around the ₹30,000 price bracket.

Moreover, the Vivo T3 Pro also started in a similar ballpark. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of that device was priced at ₹24,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model came in at ₹26,999.

While Vivo has not confirmed a launch date for the T4 Pro, the new device does carry a “coming soon” banner on Flipkart, suggesting that it could launch later this month. The phone is likely to sport a design similar to many other Vivo devices, with a pill-shaped camera module, aura lighting, and a curved back with Vivo branding. It’s not yet clear if the phone will feature a curved display or a quad-curved panel on the front.

Vivo T4 Pro expected specifications: If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo T4 Pro could come with a 1.5K 120Hz QLED display. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging.

There could be support for LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, similar to the recently launched Vivo V60.

As for optics, the Vivo T4 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. On the front, it could carry a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.