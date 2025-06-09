Vivo T4 Ultra price leaked ahead of 11 June India launch: All you need to know

Vivo is all set to introduce its latest performance focused smartphone in India, the Vivo T4 Ultra on 11 June. The new phone has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor and run on Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15.

While the specifications of the device have long been speculated, we now have the first leak around the pricing of the new phone.

Vivo T4 Price (leaked): As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to be priced around the ₹35,000 price point. This would mark an around ₹3,000 rpcie hike from the Vivo T3 Ultra which started at a price of ₹31,999 in India.

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications: If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo T4 Ultra is expected feature a 6.67 inch OLED quad curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also officially revealed that the display 1.5K panel with 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the company has also officially confirmed that the T4 Ultra will have a thickness of 7.43mm and will weight in at 192 grams. Vivo has confirmed the black and white colour variants of the phone and there is no confirmation yet if there will be another variant as well.

Vivo has also officially revealed that the T4 Ultra will sport a 50MP Sony IMX 921 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and support for OIS.