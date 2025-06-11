Vivo T4 Ultra with Dimensity 9300+ launching in India today: Expected price, specs and all you need to know

Vivo's new mid-range performer T4 Ultra will launch in India today with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ processor and a new telephoto sensor. The new phone will compete in the mid-pemium price segment in India where it will face off against the likes of iQOO Neo 10 and OnePlus 13R.

Advertisement

When will Vivo T4 Ultra launch in India? Vivo T4 Ultra will launch in India at a launch event today i.e. 11 June at 12PM. The live-stream of this launch is likely to be available on Vivo India's official YouTube channel.

Vivo T4 Price (leaked): As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to be priced around the ₹35,000 price point. This would mark an around ₹3,000 rpcie hike from the Vivo T3 Ultra which started at a price of ₹31,999 in India.

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications (expected): If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo T4 Ultra is expected feature a 6.67 inch OLED quad curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also officially revealed that the display 1.5K panel with 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has also officially confirmed that the T4 Ultra will have a thickness of 7.43mm and will weight in at 192 grams. Vivo has confirmed the black and white colour variants of the phone and there is no confirmation yet if there will be another variant as well.

Vivo has also officially revealed that the T4 Ultra will sport a 50MP Sony IMX 921 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and support for OIS.

While the company has not revealed the battery capacity of the T4 Ultra yet, leaks suggest that the phone could come with a 5,500mAh battery pack with support for 90W fast charging. The upcoming phone could also see a downgrade in terms of water resistance rating with the T4 Ultra rumored to be coming with IP64 rating, compared to the IP68 rating on its predecessor