Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, 5,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Vivo has launched its latest phone in the performance-focused T Series, the Vivo T4 Ultra. The new phone comes in the sub- ₹40,000 price bracket in India and will compete with the iQOO Neo 10, Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the OnePlus 13R.

Vivo T4 Ultra price: The Vivo T4 Ultra is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model. The company is offering a ₹3,000 bank discount on launch day for HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank cardholders, bringing the effective prices down to ₹34,999, ₹36,999 and ₹38,999 respectively.

The Vivo T4 Ultra will be available in two colour variants: Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold. It will go on sale from 18 June on Flipkart, Vivo’s official website and offline retail outlets.

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications: Vivo T4 Ultra features a 6.67 inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and peak brightness of 5,000 nits (1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode). The phone features an optical fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device and IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

The T4 Ultra is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with the Immortalis-G720 GPU. It also comes with suport for 8/12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and 256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP GalaxyCore GC08A8 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope camera with OIS. On the front is a GalaxyXore GC2E1-WA1XA selfie shooter.

