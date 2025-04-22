Vivo T4 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Which phone offers better value under ₹25,000?

Vivo has just launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the Vivo T4 5G, which will compete directly in the sub- ₹25,000 smartphone price bracket and will take on Motorola's recently launched Edge 60 Fusion. If you are looking to buy a new phone and these two are among your hot picks, check out this comparison to see which could potentially be a better option for you.

Vivo T4 5G specifications: Vivo T4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness (1300 nits in HBM). It comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 water and dust resistance for water and splash resistance.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 15 out of the box with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 UI on top. The Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

The Vivo T4 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor with support for Aura light. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a massive 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.7-inch all-curved pOLED display with a 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Additionally, it offers HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola has also integrated Water Touch 3.0 technology.

Under the hood, the device runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP storage. For users requiring additional storage, the phone supports microSD expansion up to 1TB. It operates on Android 15-based Hello UI, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches promised.

For optics, the smartphone houses a 50MP Sony LYT700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. Accompanying it is a 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, users will find a 32MP selfie camera, capable of recording 4K video.

Vivo T4 5G Moto Edge 60 Fusion Starting price ₹ 21,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage ₹ 22,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage Display 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED 6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED Processor Snapdragon 7s gen 3 Mediatek Dimensity 7400 SoC Rear camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 13MP ultra-wide Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 7,300mAh 5,500mAh Charging 90W 68W Software Funtouch OS (Android 15) Hello UI (Android 15) OS support 2 years of OS updates + 3 years security patches 3 years of OS updates + 4 years security patches IP rating IP65 IP68 + IP69 RAM and storage type LPDDR4x RAM + UFS 2.2 storage LPDDR4x RAM + UFS 2.2 storage

Vivo T4 and Motorola Edge 60 price: Vivo T4 is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is available for Rs. 24,999.

Which phone offers better value under ₹ 25,000? Both the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Vivo T4 aren't smartphones for hardcore gamers or even power users, but instead are positioned as all-rounder devices.

The Vivo T4 definitely outperforms the Edge 60 Fusion in the battery and charging department with a massive 7,300 mAh battery and 90W fast charging. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 that powers the T4 is also generally considered to be a slightly more powerful chipset than the Dimensity 7400, although the difference isn't much since neither are gaming-focused chipsets.

