Vivo has confirmed that its latest budget smartphone in India, the Vivo T4x will be launching on 5 March. The phone is likely to intensify the competition in the sub- ₹15,000 price bracket, going head to head with the likes of CMF Phone 1, iQOO Z9x and more.

Vivo T4x specifications (expected): According to leaks, the Vivo T4x is expected to feature a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. If this processor sounds familiar, that's because it's the same chip found in the CMF Phone 1 (review) and the Poco X7. The upcoming phone is expected to come with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the phone is expected to come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor to make up the numbers. The phone is likely to get 4k 30fps recording from the back camera. On the front, there could be an 8MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

It is likely to get an IP64 rating, meaning the new Vivo device will likely be able to handle a bit of water splashes but not full submersion. The phone is said to pack a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The Vivo T4x is likely to come running on the latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and the company could promise 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the smartphone.