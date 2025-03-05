Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the T4x 5G, in India with an array of artificial intelligence-powered camera and photo editing features. A MediaTek chipset powers this device and will be available for sale on March 12.

Vivo T4x 5G: Pricing and Availability The Vivo T4x 5G is available in three configurations to cater to different user requirements. The base model, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at ₹13,999. Meanwhile, the mid-tier variant, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is set at ₹14,999. The top-end version, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available for ₹16,999.

Customers can choose between two colour options—Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 12 March, with the device being sold via Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and select partner retailers.

To make the purchase even more appealing, Vivo is offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 to customers who opt to pay using an HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank card.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications This device supports 5G on both SIM slots and features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screenoffers a peak brightness of 1050 nits and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the device, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, Vivo includes virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, allowing for improved multitasking capabilities. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, offering AI-driven features such as Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP AI main camera, which supports 4K video recording. The gallery app includes features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode, while the camera app itself comes with a dedicated Night Mode for improved low-light photography.

The Vivo T4x 5G houses a substantial 6500mAh battery, promising extended usage time. Additionally, it supports 44W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime between charges.