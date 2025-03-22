Realme and Vivo have launched competitive smartphones under ₹ 15,000. The Vivo T4x offers a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a 6500mAh battery, while the Realme P3 features an AMOLED display and better water resistance. Choosing depends on battery power versus display quality.

Realme and Vivo have lit up the sub- ₹15,000 smartphone market with two back-to-back launches that offer excellent value for money. But between the Vivo T4x and the Realme P3, which is the better choice? Let's find out in this in-depth comparison.

Vivo T4x specifications: Vivo T4x features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 1050 nits and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the device, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, offering AI-driven features such as Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 8MP selfie shooter.

The Vivo T4x 5G houses a substantial 6500mAh battery, promising extended usage time. Additionally, it supports 44W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime between charges.

For durability, the T4x 5G boasts military-grade durability certification and carries an IP64 rating, making it resistant to water splashes and dust.

Realme P3 specifications: Realme P3 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It run on Realme UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 15 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

For optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. Both models are equipped with a 16MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, meaning the phone will be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes along with hot/cold water jets from any direction.

Pricing: Vivo T4x is priced at ₹13,999 for the starting 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes up to ₹14,999 for the top end 8GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Meanwhile, Realme P3 starts a higher asking price of ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. But the phone is getting a few bank offers at the moment which takes the base variant to below ₹15,000.

Which phone is better pick under ₹ 15,000? On paper, the Realme P3 has the edge with its AMOLED display, IP69 water resistance and higher-resolution 16MP camera. However, the Vivo T4x is no slouch either and comes with a much more reliable Dimensity 7300 processor, bigger 6,500mAh battery and MIL-STD-810H military certification.