Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G in India with 120Hz display, 6,500mAh battery: Check price and specs

vivo has launched the latest model in its budget focused T series lineup in India, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The new phone comes with a 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 120Hz display and Android 16-based UI.

Here's everything you need to know about the vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G.

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Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G price The vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, ₹21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and ₹24,999 for the 6GB + 256GB variant.

As part of the launch offers valid on July 22, buyers can avail a ₹1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI Bank and Axis Bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to ₹18,499, ₹20,499 and ₹23,499, respectively.

Vivo is also offering up to three months of no-cost EMI.

The new Vivo device will go on sale from July 22 via Flipkart, vivo India's online store and authorised retail outlets. It will be available in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour variants.

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Variant Launch Price Launch Offer Effective Price* 4GB + 128GB ₹ 19,999 ₹ 1,500 instant bank discount ₹ 18,499 6GB + 128GB ₹ 21,999 ₹ 1,500 instant bank discount ₹ 20,499 6GB + 256GB ₹ 24,999 ₹ 1,500 instant bank discount ₹ 23,499

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G specifications The vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone packs an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance along with Triple SGS anti-drop certification and MIL-STD-810H military-grade ratings.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

For optics, the device houses a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera and a secondary lens. There is also a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The T5 Lite packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. vivo claims the battery is designed to retain more than 80% of its capacity after around five years of usage.

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Feature vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G Display 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 50MP Sony IMX852 Front camera 5MP Battery 6,500mAh Charging 44W FlashCharge Software Android 16 with OriginOS 6 AI features AI Creation, AI Captions, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, vivo DocMaster, Google Gemini Durability IP65, Triple SGS anti-drop certification, MIL-STD-810H Colours Twilight Shadow, Wave Blue Sale date July 22 Price ₹ 19,999 (4GB+128GB), ₹ 21,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹ 24,999 (6GB+256GB)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in