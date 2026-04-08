Vivo T5 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo has confirmed that its mid-range device, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, will be launching in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date of the phone along with some of its key specifications, including battery, display, software, and processor.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G launch date: Vivo T5 Pro 5G will launch in India on 15 April at 12 PM. The company has not yet confirmed if this will be a physical launch event or limited to a pre-recorded message. We should have more details on this closer to the launch date.

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Vivo T5 pro

Vivo T5 Pro 5G specifications: Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC that also runs the show on the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Notably, the Vivo T4 Pro had launched in India with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is a more powerful chipset and comes onboard the likes of Oppo Reno 15 and Vivo V70.

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The phone will come with a massive 9,020mAh battery, but the charging capability has not been confirmed yet. The new Vivo mid-ranger will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display while running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Previous leaks have suggested that the T5 Pro 5G could sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with support for 4K video recording.

There could also be support for 90W of wired fast charging on the phone, while it's unlikely that the T5 Pro may feature wireless charging support.

It could also support an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.

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Vivo T5 Pro expected price and colour variants: The phone has been tipped to come in two colour variants: Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black. A previous report by Smartprix noted that the phone could start just above ₹30,000 in India, which means it could rival the likes of the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 Pro launched in India last year with 8GB RAM/128GB storage at a starting price of ₹27,999 and went up to ₹31,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM/256GB storage. However, given that the ongoing memory chip shortage has led to a rise in prices of various smartphones, the T5 Pro may still become a worthy contender if it manages to come in the ₹30,000–35,000 price bracket.

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