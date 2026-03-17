Vivo T5x with 6.76-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and 7,200mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹18,999

Vivo has expanded its highly popular T-series in India with the launch of the new vivo T5x 5G. Succeeding last year's T4x 5G, the new mid-range device comes with a massive battery, a powerful MediaTek chipset, and flagship-level water resistance.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched vivo T5x 5G:

Vivo T5x 5G price, availability, and offers: Vivo T5x is priced at ₹18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant.

As part of the launch offers, the company is offering an instant discount of up to ₹2,000 using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or via UPI transactions. Additional offers include up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months (applicable on the ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan).

The vivo T5x 5G comes in two colour variants: Star Silver and Cyber Green. The phone will go on sale starting March 24 across Flipkart, the vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores.

Vivo T5x 5G specifications: Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

On the durability front, the phone comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning the phone should be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 1.5 meters along with high-temperature water jets from any direction.

Feature vivo T5x 5G Display 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD (2408 × 1080), 120Hz, 1200 nits peak Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo (4nm) RAM & Storage 6GB / 8GB (LPDDR4x) + 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 50MP primary (Sony IMX852) + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery & Charging 7200mAh, 44W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (Funtouch OS 6) Durability MIL-STD-810H, IP68 + IP69 Weight & Thickness 219g, 8.39mm

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which is paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The vivo T5x 5G runs on Funtouch OS 6 based on the latest Android 16, and Vivo has committed to providing two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. On the front, it houses a high-resolution 32MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture housed inside a punch-hole cutout.