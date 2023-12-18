Vivo teases launch of X100 Series in India, reveals key specs: All you need to know
Vivo has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo X100 series in India, building anticipation through a dedicated microsite. The Indian models are expected to have MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras, a V3 imaging chip, and an 8T LTPO display.
Vivo has recently hinted at the imminent launch of the X100 series in India. The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer has set up a dedicated microsite on its official Indian website to provide a sneak peek into the upcoming arrival of the latest smartphones in the Vivo X series.