Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo teases launch of X100 Series in India, reveals key specs: All you need to know
Vivo teases launch of X100 Series in India, reveals key specs: All you need to know

 Livemint

Vivo has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo X100 series in India, building anticipation through a dedicated microsite. The Indian models are expected to have MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras, a V3 imaging chip, and an 8T LTPO display.

Equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setups, the Vivo X100 series operates on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and boasts curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays featuring a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. (VIVO)Premium
Equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setups, the Vivo X100 series operates on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and boasts curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays featuring a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. (VIVO)

Vivo has recently hinted at the imminent launch of the X100 series in India. The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer has set up a dedicated microsite on its official Indian website to provide a sneak peek into the upcoming arrival of the latest smartphones in the Vivo X series.

The tech giant has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo X100 series in India through a post on the X platform. Vivo is building anticipation for the phones by featuring them on a dedicated microsite on its website. The Indian models of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are set to include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, triple rear cameras with Zeiss branding, a V3 imaging chip, and an 8T LTPO display. While the precise launch date remains undisclosed, the release is anticipated to take place in January.

Vivo X100 series: Expected price

As per a report by Gadgets 360, given that the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were introduced in Hong Kong with price tags of HK$7,998 (approximately Rs. 85,224) and HK$5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,917), respectively, it's reasonable to anticipate similar pricing for these handsets in India.

In China, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were initially released with price tags of CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 50,000), respectively.

Vivo X100 series: Specifications

Equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setups, the Vivo X100 series operates on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and boasts curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays featuring a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and incorporate Vivo's V3 chip. The primary camera is a 50MP 1-inch-type sensor. In terms of battery capacity, the standard Vivo X100 accommodates a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the Vivo X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging capability and an additional 50W wireless charging feature.

 

 

 

Published: 18 Dec 2023, 12:13 PM IST
