Vivo to launch T2 5G and T2x 5G in India on April 11: What we know so far

Smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch two new budget phones in India soon. The company has announced that it will bring Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G in the country on April 11.
Smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch two new budget phones in India soon. The company has announced that it will bring Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G in the country on April 11.
The upcoming Vivo T2 series will be available via Flipkart. Vivo has already created a dedicated webpage of the upcoming phones on the e-tailer’s site. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G
The upcoming Vivo T2 series will be available via Flipkart. Vivo has already created a dedicated webpage of the upcoming phones on the e-tailer’s site. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G
Vivo has not launched any major details of the upcoming smartphones yet. In the teaser images, one can see dual camera setup on the devices. Vivo is also teasing a full HD+ AMOLED screen on the phones with 1300 nits of peak brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
Vivo has not launched any major details of the upcoming smartphones yet. In the teaser images, one can see dual camera setup on the devices. Vivo is also teasing a full HD+ AMOLED screen on the phones with 1300 nits of peak brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
To recall, the Vivo T2x smartphone was introduced in China in May last year. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset houses a 6,000 mAh battery and offers 44W charging support.
To recall, the Vivo T2x smartphone was introduced in China in May last year. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset houses a 6,000 mAh battery and offers 44W charging support.
On the camera front, the device has a dual camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Vivo T2x has a 16MP camera for selfies. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to come with similar features.
On the camera front, the device has a dual camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Vivo T2x has a 16MP camera for selfies. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to come with similar features.
Both Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x will be 5G phones. According to rumors, the handsets will be priced under the ₹20,000 price bracket. The smartphones may house 8GB RAM and could run on the company’s own FunTouch OS based on Android 13 operating system. The devices may offer 128GB of internal storage.