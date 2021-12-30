The much-awaited Vivo V23 5G series will be launched in India next week - January 5 - featuring the company's Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphones. The Vivo V23 Pro is rumoured to be touted as "India's slimmest 3D curve display smartphone at 7.36mm" at launch.

The official teaser video of the Vivo V23 5G series was aired in India during a sports match teasing both phones as "coming soon."

Vivo V23 5G camera

The V23 series will reportedly come with India's ‘first 50MP eye autofocus dual selfie camera’, along with an 8MP shooter. The Vivo V23 might feature a 64MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G camera

Vivo V23 Pro is expected to have a 108MP camera as the primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, Vivo V23 Pro may feature a 50MP camera and an 8MP camera.

Vivo V23 5G Pro colour

Vivo is yet to reveal the handsets, but the colour options of Vivo V23 5G series phones have been tipped online.

According to the official promo video, V23 and V23 Pro could be available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.

Vivo V23 5G specs

Vivo V23 5G is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The handset will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G specs

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is tipped to be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset is said to come with a 3D curved screen featuring a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo V23 5G price

According to reports, Vivo V23 5G will be priced between Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 29,000 in India.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G price

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.