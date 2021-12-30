Vivo V23 Pro 5G price, camera, colour, specs. What we know so far

The much-awaited Vivo V23 5G series will be launched in India next week - January 5 - featuring the company's Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphones. The Vivo V23 Pro is rumoured to be touted as "India's slimmest 3D curve display smartphone at 7.36mm" at launch.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}