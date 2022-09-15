Vivo V25 5G debuts in India with 50MP selfie camera: Details inside

Vivo V25 5G phone will be available via Flipkart from September 20 onwards. It can also be purchased from Vivo online store along with offline retail stores.
Vivo expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo V25 5G phone today. The handset is launched under the Vivo V25 series and joins the existing Vivo V25 Pro. The new Vivo mid-ranger comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor and offers a 50MP selfie camera with Eye auto focus (AF). Elegant Black and Surfing Blue are the colour options of the smartphone.
Vivo V25 5G: Price and availability
Vivo V25 5G is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage which carries a price tag of ₹27,999. Another model comes with 12GB RAM and is priced at ₹31,999.
The new Vivo phone will be available via Flipkart from September 20 onwards. It can also be purchased from Vivo online store along with offline retail stores. Pre-booking of the smartphone starts at 3pm today. Early buyers will get an instant cashback of ₹2,500 with HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank cards.
Vivo V25 5G specifications
The Vivo V25 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the device is MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has up to 256GB of RAM. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.
As mentioned above, Vivo V25 5G packs up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with Extended RAM 3.0 feature to use up to 8GB of RAM. To perform camera duties, the handset features a triple camera system at the back. There is a 64MP main sensor (f/1.79 aperture) paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture).
At the front, the handset boasts of a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a dedicated Vlog Mode on Vivo V25 5G. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It offers up to 44watt fast charging support.
Vivo V25 5G is also a colour changing phone. Its rear panel changes colour when exposed to sunlight. Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are the connectivity features on the phone.
