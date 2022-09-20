Vivo V25 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Vivo.com along with offline retail stores across the country. The handset was launched earlier this month with a colour changing Flourite AG back panel. Vivo V25 5G comes with a starting price of ₹27,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. There is another 12GB RAM variant is priced at ₹31,999. It offers 256GB storage.

As part of today’s sale, the smartphone buyers will get an instant discount of ₹2,000 on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank cards. There is also an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000 on Vivo India store. Easy purchase options on Flipkart include no-cost EMI starting at ₹4,667 per month.

Vivo V25 5G specifications

Vivo V25 5G has a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution and refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has up to 256GB of RAM. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

As mentioned above, Vivo V25 5G packs up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with Extended RAM 3.0 feature to use up to 8GB of RAM. To perform camera duties, the handset features a triple camera system at the back. There is a 64MP main sensor (f/1.79 aperture) paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

At the front, the handset boasts of a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a dedicated Vlog Mode on Vivo V25 5G. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It offers up to 44watt fast charging support.

Vivo V25 5G is also a colour changing phone. Its rear panel changes colour when exposed to sunlight. Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are the connectivity features on the phone.