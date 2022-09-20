Vivo V25 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Vivo V25 5G packs up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with Extended RAM 3.0 feature to use up to 8GB of RAM.
Vivo V25 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Vivo.com along with offline retail stores across the country. The handset was launched earlier this month with a colour changing Flourite AG back panel. Vivo V25 5G comes with a starting price of ₹27,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. There is another 12GB RAM variant is priced at ₹31,999. It offers 256GB storage.