Vivo V25 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Vivo V25 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Vivo.com along with offline retail stores across the country. The handset was launched earlier this month with a colour changing Flourite AG back panel. Vivo V25 5G comes with a starting price of ₹27,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. There is another 12GB RAM variant is priced at ₹31,999. It offers 256GB storage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}