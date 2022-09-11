Smartphone brand Vivo is set to expand its V series smartphone range in India with the launch of Vivo V25 5G. The company will unveil the handset in the country on September 15 at 12pm. Vivo took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the phone’s launch. “Experience the magical world of vivo V25. A phone that provides you with delightful experiences. Launching on 15th Sept at 12 PM. Block your date & get ready to #DelightEveryMoment," the tweet reads.

Vivo V25 5G: Expected specs

Vivo V25 5G will be available online via Flipkart along with official Vivo store and retail stores across the country. The e-tailer has also created a webpage of the upcoming phone. As per the page, the handset will be equipped with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass design.

The upcoming Vivo V25 5G will offer a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera at the front. The front sensor will be housed in a centered-notch. Vivo says that the handset will feature Bokeh Flare Portrait mode to offer ‘natural and dreamlike bokeh’.

The smartphone will come equipped with up to 8GB of RAM to boost the experience on the phone. Vivo V25 5G is already available in Thailand. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It will pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The handset will run on the company’s own FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system. The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 5G: Expected price

Vivo V25 5G is expected to be priced around ₹30,000 in India. The phone may be offered in two models. The base variant may pack 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Another model may have 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage capacity.