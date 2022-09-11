Vivo V25 5G phone launch in India on September 15: Expected specs and price

Smartphone brand Vivo is set to expand its V series smartphone range in India with the launch of Vivo V25 5G. The company will unveil the handset in the country on September 15 at 12pm. Vivo took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the phone’s launch. “Experience the magical world of vivo V25. A phone that provides you with delightful experiences. Launching on 15th Sept at 12 PM. Block your date & get ready to #DelightEveryMoment," the tweet reads.

