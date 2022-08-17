Vivo V25 Pro debuts in India with colour changing glass: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 02:52 PM IST
- Vivo V25 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and has colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design.
Vivo V25 Pro is now official in India. The smartphone was unveiled at an online event today. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and supports 5G network. Key highlight of the smartphone is the colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. It is offered in two colour options.