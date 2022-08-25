Vivo V25 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month with a colour changing AG Fluorite glass rear panel. Those interested can buy the new Vivo phone from Flipkart, Vivo online store along with retail stores across the country. Buyers can get up to ₹3,500 off on the purchase of Vivo V25 Pro using HDFC Bank card on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone before buying it

Vivo V25 Pro price

Vivo V25 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹35,999. The phone’s base variant packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another model has 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage, and is priced at ₹39,999.

Vivo V25 Pro display

Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch 3D curved POLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a FHD+ resolution of 2376x1080 pixels.

Vivo V25 Pro software

The smartphone runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor. The phone packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Vivo V25 Pro camera

Vivo V25 Pro boasts of a 64MP primary camera (f/1.89 aperture) on the back. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset has a 32MP camera with f/2.5 aperture at the front.

Vivo V25 Pro battery and colour options

The device is backed by a 4,830mAh battery. The phone comes with 66W fast charging support. Vivo V25 Pro has two colour variants- Pure Black and Sailing Blue.