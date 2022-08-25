Vivo V25 Pro goes on sale: Here's everything you need to know before buying

Vivo V25 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month with a colour changing AG Fluorite glass rear panel. Those interested can buy the new Vivo phone from Flipkart, Vivo online store along with retail stores across the country. Buyers can get up to ₹3,500 off on the purchase of Vivo V25 Pro using HDFC Bank card on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone before buying it

