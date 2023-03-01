Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 debuts in India: Check price, specifications, more

Vivo has launched the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India as the successors to last year's Vivo V25 series. Both models run on the Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13 and are equipped with high-end MediaTek processors. They feature 3D curved screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and have rear glass panels that change color. Additionally, both models come with triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the standard version has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27: Price and offers in India

Vivo has announced the pricing of the Vivo V27 Pro in India, starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 42,999.

The Vivo V27 is available in India for Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The color options for this model are Magic Blue and Noble Black, and it will be sold through various channels including Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and offline retail partners.

Pre-booking for the Vivo V27 Pro starts today, March 1, and the sale will commence on March 6. Meanwhile, the sale of the Vivo V27 will begin on March 23.

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27: Specifications and features

The Vivo V27 series smartphones have identical specifications and features. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 are dual SIM (nano) devices that run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. They both feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the Vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC that can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Vivo V27 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset.

The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 both feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The rear camera supports various video and photography modes such as wedding-style portrait, aura light, panorama, and time-lapse photography, among others. Additionally, both models have a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus on the front.

The Vivo V27 series smartphones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, which is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. The devices also have a range of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Both models also feature fingerprint sensors for authentication.

The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The Vivo V27 Pro measures 164.1x74.8x7.36mm and weighs 182 grams, while the Vivo V27 measures approximately 164.1 × 74.8 × 7.4mm and weighs 180 grams.