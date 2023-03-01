Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 debuts in India: Check price, specifications, more

Vivo has launched the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India as the successors to last year's Vivo V25 series. Both models run on the Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13 and are equipped with high-end MediaTek processors. They feature 3D curved screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and have rear glass panels that change color. Additionally, both models come with triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the standard version has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

