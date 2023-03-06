Vivo V27 Pro with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is now available on sale!

Earlier this month, Vivo launched the V27 Pro series in India, which includes a base model and a pro variant. These phones succeed last year's Vivo V25 series. The Vivo V27 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 boast 3D curved screens with refresh rates of 120Hz and color-changing rear glass panels. Additionally, both devices are equipped with triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro was made available for purchase earlier today, while the base model will be released on March 23.

Vivo V27 Pro: Price and offers

The Vivo V27 Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 39,999. The most expensive version, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 42,999. The phone is available in Magic Blue and Noble Black color options.

According to the company, customers who purchase the Vivo V27 Pro online can receive a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank cards. For those who buy the phone from select retail stores, there are cashback offers of up to Rs. 3,500 available from ICICI, Kotak Mahindra bank, and HDB Financial services.

Vivo V27 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo V27 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo V27 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, the phone sports a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus for selfies and video calls.

In terms of storage, the Vivo V27 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device is equipped with various sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also features a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

With a 4,600mAh battery, the Vivo V27 Pro supports 66W fast charging technology that can provide up to 50 per cent charge in just 19 minutes. The phone's dimensions are 164.1x74.8x7.36mm, and it weighs 182 grams.