Vivo V27 Pro with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is now available on sale!2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- According to the company, customers who purchase the Vivo V27 Pro online can receive a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank cards. For those who buy the phone from select retail stores, there are cashback offers of up to Rs. 3,500 available from ICICI, Kotak Mahindra bank, and HDB Financial services.
Earlier this month, Vivo launched the V27 Pro series in India, which includes a base model and a pro variant. These phones succeed last year's Vivo V25 series. The Vivo V27 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 boast 3D curved screens with refresh rates of 120Hz and color-changing rear glass panels. Additionally, both devices are equipped with triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro was made available for purchase earlier today, while the base model will be released on March 23.
