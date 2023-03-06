Vivo V27 Pro with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is now available on sale!

Earlier this month, Vivo launched the V27 Pro series in India, which includes a base model and a pro variant. These phones succeed last year's Vivo V25 series. The Vivo V27 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 boast 3D curved screens with refresh rates of 120Hz and color-changing rear glass panels. Additionally, both devices are equipped with triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro was made available for purchase earlier today, while the base model will be released on March 23.

