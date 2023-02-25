Vivo V27 series to launch on March 1: What we know so far

Vivo has officially announced that the Vivo V27 series will be launching globally, including in India, on March 01, 2023. The launch will take place at 12 pm IST, as per the company's tweet.

"A great design has the power to amaze, allure, and astound. So, block your date to witness this amazing design and get ready to be in the Spotlight with the new #vivoV27Series Smartphones. Launching on 1st March 2023, 12 PM," Vivo India tweeted.

According to reports, the upcoming Vivo V27 series will sport a color-shifting back design, similar to what was first seen in the V23 series. These devices are said to be slim with a thickness of just 7.4mm, and also touted to offer an elegant appearance.

Meanwhile,"Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read. It has been reported that the devices in the Vivo V27 series will feature a 3D curved display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

"A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted.

Although the official pricing details of the Vivo V27 series have not been revealed yet, various leaks and reports suggest that the starting price of the series could be around Rs. 30,000.

The Vivo V27 is set to release in four different color options, including Emerald Green, Magic Blue, Noble Black, and Flowing Gold. Among these, Emerald Green and Magic Blue variants feature a unique color-changing back design that transitions from light to dark green and blue, respectively.

While all four colors may be available in some markets, reports suggest that only the Emerald Green and Magic Blue variants will be launched in India. Additionally, the phone is expected to come with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766V sensor and OIS (optical image stabilisation) technology.

Reports hint that the upcoming Vivo V27 Pro variant will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27 Pro is expected to run on the Android 13 operating system. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, with a 50MP primary sensor. Additionally, both phones are expected to support 66W fast charging technology.