Vivo V27 series to launch on March 1: What we know so far
- According to reports, the upcoming Vivo V27 series will sport a color-shifting back design, similar to what was first seen in the V23 series. These devices are said to be slim with a thickness of just 7.4mm, and also touted to offer an elegant appearance.
Vivo has officially announced that the Vivo V27 series will be launching globally, including in India, on March 01, 2023. The launch will take place at 12 pm IST, as per the company's tweet.
